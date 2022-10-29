SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Clemson’s PJ Hall named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Watch List

Clemson forward PJ Hall (24) aims a free throw shot during the first half of an NCAA college...
Clemson forward PJ Hall (24) aims a free throw shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Miami, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame tabbed 20 college men’s basketball players to the 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Preseason Watch List, and Clemson big man PJ Hall was one of the names on the list.

The award is given out to the nations top center in men’s basketball. It is named after the Class of 1995 Hall of Famer and three-time NCAA Champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Hall is coming off a career year where he led the Tigers in points per game, averaging 15.5 points per contest. He also hauled in 5.8 rebounds per game. The Spartanburg-native was named to the All-ACC preseason second-team.

The list will be narrowed down to 10 in late January. The selection will shrink again in late February down to 5 finalists. The winner of the award will be presented on a date yet to be determined.

2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Candidates

NameSchool
Charles BediakoAlabama
Oumar BalloArizona
PJ HallClemson
Ryan KalkbrennerCreighton
Dereck Lively IIDuke
Colin CastletonFlorida
Osun OsunniyiIowa State
Oscar TschiebweKentucky
Hunter DickinsonMichigan
Armando BacotNorth Carolina
Moussa CisseOklahoma State
Kel’el WareOregon
Zach EdeyPurdue
Clifford OmoruyiRutgers
Fardaws AimaqTexas Tech
Adem BonaUCLA
Adama SanogoUConn
Branden CarlsonUtah
Jamarion SharpWestern Kentucky
Jack NungeXavier

Fan voting has already opened. The top 10 players from the fan vote will receive additional votes towards making the next rounds of the award process.

Players can also play their way on or off the list.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Beth Steele, 37
Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license, DHEC investigating
Ridge View football team may be forced to forfeit all wins this season
Ridge View football team may be forced to forfeit all wins this season
An accident on I-26 West blocked all lanes Friday morning near Exit 91.
Crash on I-26 West blocks all lanes near Chapin, one lane reopened
Deputies say James Felder was last seen leaving work on Oct. 12.
Missing Columbia man not been seen in over two weeks found
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’

Latest News

Westwood vs Richland Northeast
Westwood vs Richland Northeast
Hammond vs Heathwood Hall
Hammond vs Heathwood Hall
Ridge View vs A.C. Flora
Ridge View vs A.C. Flora
Jim Hudson Football Friday Week Ten
WMC
Joe Birch talks to Jason D Williams on life of Jerry Lee Lewis