Clemson’s PJ Hall named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Watch List

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame tabbed 20 college men’s basketball players to the 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Preseason Watch List, and Clemson big man PJ Hall was one of the names on the list.

The award is given out to the nations top center in men’s basketball. It is named after the Class of 1995 Hall of Famer and three-time NCAA Champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Hall is coming off a career year where he led the Tigers in points per game, averaging 15.5 points per contest. He also hauled in 5.8 rebounds per game. The Spartanburg-native was named to the All-ACC preseason second-team.

The list will be narrowed down to 10 in late January. The selection will shrink again in late February down to 5 finalists. The winner of the award will be presented on a date yet to be determined.

2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Candidates

Name School Charles Bediako Alabama Oumar Ballo Arizona PJ Hall Clemson Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton Dereck Lively II Duke Colin Castleton Florida Osun Osunniyi Iowa State Oscar Tschiebwe Kentucky Hunter Dickinson Michigan Armando Bacot North Carolina Moussa Cisse Oklahoma State Kel’el Ware Oregon Zach Edey Purdue Clifford Omoruyi Rutgers Fardaws Aimaq Texas Tech Adem Bona UCLA Adama Sanogo UConn Branden Carlson Utah Jamarion Sharp Western Kentucky Jack Nunge Xavier

Fan voting has already opened. The top 10 players from the fan vote will receive additional votes towards making the next rounds of the award process.

Players can also play their way on or off the list.

