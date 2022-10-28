Soda City Live: Local business owner helps with hair loss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local nurse who is also a stylist is combining two of her gifts to help those suffering from hair loss.

Helping to build confidence and inspire others to keep pushing.

Jasmine Roberts is a PRN and stylist that creates natural-looking hair prosthetics and wigs to help those who have lost hair due to age, health issues, or stress. See the link for more.

