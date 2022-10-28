SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Local business owner helps with hair loss

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local nurse who is also a stylist is combining two of her gifts to help those suffering from hair loss.

Helping to build confidence and inspire others to keep pushing.

Jasmine Roberts is a PRN and stylist that creates natural-looking hair prosthetics and wigs to help those who have lost hair due to age, health issues, or stress. See the link for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Deputies locate suspected teen gunman in Lexington County
Death at Pepsi warehouse in Columbia
Death at Pepsi warehouse in Columbia
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
A white-tailed deer got inside a Kershaw, S.C. restaurant on Monday.
Oh deer! Whitetail slips and slides around inside of S.C. restaurant
Confederate flag raised along I-85 in Spartanburg County. Sons of Confederate Veterans say its...
Confederate camp responds to call for flagpole along I-85 to come down

Latest News

Soda City Live: Fall food, fellowship and fun fish fry and pop-up
Soda City Live: Places with appealing appetizers
Soda City Spotlight: Restaurants with appealing appetizers
Soda City Live: Medical custom wigs
Soda City Live: Medical custom wigs
Soda City Live: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center hiring event
Soda City Live: Hiring event in corrections