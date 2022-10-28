Soda City Live: Hiring event in corrections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, you have the opportunity to apply for a new job - in the field of corrections. The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is holding a hiring event.

Leonardo Brown is the administrator at Richland County and has been in this position since July of 2019. He explained on Soda City Live the benefits, pay, and expectations of working at the detention center.

Alvin S. Glenn is holding a hiring event. (Alvin S Glenn Detention Center)

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Hiring Event

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, 201 John Mark Dial Drive, Columbia

The minimum salary for certified officers at Alvin S. Glenn is $40,000. The retention bonus for new hires is $10,000 ($5,000 paid over the first year, $5,000 paid over the second year).

Applicants must be at least 21 years old. Qualifications to serve include:

proof of high school diploma/GED

Social Security card

S.C. driver’s license

10-year driving history

drug screening

For more information, contact the detention center’s Recruiting Division: 803-576-3216 or 803-576-3231.

