SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Hiring event in corrections

Soda City WIS logo
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, you have the opportunity to apply for a new job - in the field of corrections. The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is holding a hiring event.

Leonardo Brown is the administrator at Richland County and has been in this position since July of 2019. He explained on Soda City Live the benefits, pay, and expectations of working at the detention center.

Alvin S. Glenn is holding a hiring event.
Alvin S. Glenn is holding a hiring event.(Alvin S Glenn Detention Center)

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Hiring Event

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, 201 John Mark Dial Drive, Columbia

The minimum salary for certified officers at Alvin S. Glenn is $40,000. The retention bonus for new hires is $10,000 ($5,000 paid over the first year, $5,000 paid over the second year).

Applicants must be at least 21 years old. Qualifications to serve include:

  • proof of high school diploma/GED
  • Social Security card
  • S.C. driver’s license
  • 10-year driving history
  • drug screening

For more information, contact the detention center’s Recruiting Division: 803-576-3216 or 803-576-3231.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Deputies locate suspected teen gunman in Lexington County
Death at Pepsi warehouse in Columbia
Death at Pepsi warehouse in Columbia
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
A white-tailed deer got inside a Kershaw, S.C. restaurant on Monday.
Oh deer! Whitetail slips and slides around inside of S.C. restaurant
Confederate flag raised along I-85 in Spartanburg County. Sons of Confederate Veterans say its...
Confederate camp responds to call for flagpole along I-85 to come down

Latest News

Soda City Live: Masquerade on the river
Soda City Live: Masquerade on the river
Soda City Live: Halloween fun and attractions part one
Soda City Live: Halloween and fall-inspired attractions all on one campus
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
Village Church is hosting its annual Fall Fest and you're invited.
Soda City Live: Village Church holds its annual Fall Fest at The Farm at Ridgeway