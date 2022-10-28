COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford and Roy Brasley stopped by the studio to talk about the Save the Pumpkins Breast Cancer Awareness Event.

Coroner Rutherford opened up about her personal and difficult journey after being diagnosed with breast cancer and undergoing a double mastectomy.

Brasley and Rutherford talked about the upcoming event this Sunday, Oct. 30

The event is free to all and will raise awareness about the importance of screenings and early detection.

There will also be a lot of free giveaways.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.