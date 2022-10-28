SkyView
Save the Pumpkins Breast Cancer Awareness Event

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford and Roy Brasley stopped by the studio to talk about the Save the Pumpkins Breast Cancer Awareness Event.

Coroner Rutherford opened up about her personal and difficult journey after being diagnosed with breast cancer and undergoing a double mastectomy.

Brasley and Rutherford talked about the upcoming event this Sunday, Oct. 30

The event is free to all and will raise awareness about the importance of screenings and early detection.

There will also be a lot of free giveaways.

