Ridge View football team may be forced to forfeit all wins this season

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Executive Committee of South Carolina High School League held a meeting on Friday, Oct. 28, where they voted to uphold sanctions against Ridge View Football team.

The vote came about after an investigation into the team found that three players on the team were ineligible.

Officials say the students did not have an official change of address in order to play for the school, deeming the players ineligible.

This decision also means that unless a final appeal happens, the team would have to forfeit all eight wins this season.

Tonight’s game against A.C. Flora is also a part of that decision. Whether the Blazers win or not that game also has the chance to be forfeited.

The high school league said that the three players have been ruled ineligible for the game.

The school has one more chance to appeal the vote at a hearing on Monday, Oct.31 at 10 a.m.

The South Carolina high school playoffs begin next week but if the second appeal is denied, they will be ineligible for the postseason.

The program will also have to pay a $500 fine per each player involved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

