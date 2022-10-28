Midlands Trick-or Treat: Events for the spooky season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Halloween is close at hand and the boys and girls of the Midlands will be trick-or-treating. But families may be wondering, where do we go for this spooky holiday?

WIS is compiling a list for would-be ghouls and goblins. Have an event we haven’t added? Send us an email at countonWIS@wistv.com!

Town of Irmo

Calling all Superheroes!!! Grab your best cape and fly on over to join us for a Trunk-or-Treat featuring some of the Town of Irmo’s finest superheroes (Irmo PD, Irmo Fire, Serve & Connect, YMCA, IPDF)!! We will have grilled hot dogs and popcorn and CANDY....lots and lots of CANDY!

When: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Where: @stevepadgettshondaoflakemurray

Time: 4pm - 6pm

HALLOWEEN AT HOGWARTS

October 30, 2022

Location: Koger Center for the Arts

Address: 1051 Greene Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Time: 3:00 PM

Price: $20 - $50

OUR HIT HALLOWEEN CONCERT EVENT IS BACK! Join us for a family-friendly Halloween celebration as we transform the Koger Center into that famous school of witchcraft and wizardry. Enjoy a spooktacular program of Harry Potter, Jaws, Psycho, Night on Bald Mountain and other tunes, tricks and treats. Costumes are encouraged!

Trunk or Treat

Sunday, October 30, 2022

6:00 - 8:00 pm

Vive Church 2630 Clemson Road Columbia, SC

We invite you to join us for trunk or treating. We will have trunks, food trailor with s’more and hotdog packets, roasting station. and more.

Boo at the Zoo

October 20–30, 2022 | 6:00–9:00pm

Gather your little ghosts and goblins and head to Boo at the Zoo, Riverbanks’ annual family-friendly spook-tacular!

Sat, Oct 29, 6 – 9 PM

TNT Martial Arts & Fitness

1330 Knox Abbott Dr, Cayce, SC

TNT Martial Arts and Fitness and Cayce’s Best After school and Summer Camp is Thrilled to present our 6th Annual Halloween Party!

Boo! Brunch: Family-Friendly Halloween Party

Public · Event · by Capital City Club - Columbia

Sunday at 11 AM

All ghouls, ghosts, and goblins are invited to join us for a family-friendly event featuring a spooktacular boo-ffet, kid’s crafts, and costume contest!

Halloween in the Forest!

Sherwood Forest Neighborhood

Sherwood Forest - Columbia

Events

Date/Time

Date(s) - 10/31/2022

4:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Location

Sherwood Forest Neighborhood

Must be time for the Annual Halloween Hot Dog Party! Dress up your kids, pets or significant other and come out to be neighborly! We will provide hotdogs, chili and chips. Neighbors can bring sides or desserts. BYOB. Then the kids can trick or treat in the Forest!

The 400 and 500 blocks of Kalmia will be blocked off for the treats and tricking.

Email social@sherwoodforestneighbors.org for more info or to help out.

