SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Irmo man convicted of tax evasion

Officials say Boggs also did not file a tax return for those years even though he was legally...
Officials say Boggs also did not file a tax return for those years even though he was legally required to.(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The US Department of Justice US Attorney’s Office in the District of South Carolina announced a Richland County man has been convicted following a jury trial in federal court for five counts of tax evasion.

According to evidence presented at his trial, Richard Boggs, of Irmo, evaded $274,461 of his 2015 through 2019 individual income taxes by submitting to his employers an IRS Forms W-4, falsely stating he was exempt from federal income tax withholding.

Officials say Boggs also did not file a tax return for those years even though he was legally required to.

“The Defendant effectively stole more than a quarter million dollars from American taxpayers, and he has earned the punishment he will receive,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs.

Boggs will be sentenced on January 18, 2023, by Senior United States District Judge Cameron M. Currie.

He faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in federal prison, a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.

“The law is clear on the issue of who is required to file and pay taxes: there is no gray area on the subject,” said Donald “Trey” Eakins, IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge, Charlotte Field Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Richland County coroner identifies victim of apartment complex shooting
Beat-up old car serving as a barrier and a warning
Local convenience store and car wash becomes target of sharp curved intersection off Charleston Highway
Police lights generic.
Deputies locate suspected teen gunman in Lexington County
The new USC logo announced Wednseday.
USC announces new streamlined logo, branding to change in 2023
A white-tailed deer got inside a Kershaw, S.C. restaurant on Monday.
Oh deer! Whitetail slips and slides around inside of S.C. restaurant

Latest News

William Hodges during a bond hearing where he was read his charges in connection to a standoff...
Judge denies bond for man accused of tying up wife, shooting at officers in Myrtle Beach
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER-More clouds and cooler temps for Fri/Sat; Rain showers for Sun/Mon
Save the Pumpkins Breast Cancer Awareness Event
Save the Pumpkins Breast Cancer Awareness Event
Richland County Sheriff Department sign
Richland County Sheriff pleads for higher deputy pay as county council considers significantly upping its salaries
Save the Pumpkins Breast Cancer Awareness Event
Save the Pumpkins Breast Cancer Awareness Event