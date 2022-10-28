Irmo man convicted of tax evasion

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The US Department of Justice US Attorney’s Office in the District of South Carolina announced a Richland County man has been convicted following a jury trial in federal court for five counts of tax evasion.

According to evidence presented at his trial, Richard Boggs, of Irmo, evaded $274,461 of his 2015 through 2019 individual income taxes by submitting to his employers an IRS Forms W-4, falsely stating he was exempt from federal income tax withholding.

Officials say Boggs also did not file a tax return for those years even though he was legally required to.

“The Defendant effectively stole more than a quarter million dollars from American taxpayers, and he has earned the punishment he will receive,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs.

Boggs will be sentenced on January 18, 2023, by Senior United States District Judge Cameron M. Currie.

He faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in federal prison, a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.

“The law is clear on the issue of who is required to file and pay taxes: there is no gray area on the subject,” said Donald “Trey” Eakins, IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge, Charlotte Field Office.

