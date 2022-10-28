SkyView
Gamecocks to host Missouri Tigers in Homecoming game

Gamecocks Fans at the game against Texas A&M
Gamecocks Fans at the game against Texas A&M(Rick Henry)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are playing at home as they host the Tigers this Saturday. The Mayor’s Cup is on the line when the game kicks off at 4 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Saturday’s game caps Homecoming Week for USC as fans, students and alumni celebrate the Garnet and Black.

So far this season USC has sold out all of its Saturday home games. The university said the only home game to not sell out this year was the South Carolina State game. It moved from Saturday to Thursday due to Hurricane Ian.

USC’s Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was inducted Thursday, Oct. 27. The class will also be honored Saturday during the game.

USC enters into the game off back-to-back SEC wins. The No. 13 Kentucky and Texas A&M fell to the Gamecocks and saw USC move into the Top 25 in the AP and AFCA Coaches polls. This is the first time the team has been ranked that highly since 2018.

