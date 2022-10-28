Furry Friend Friday - Marnie

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Marnie is a 6-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Marnie was originally found as a stray with 2 other dogs wandering around an apartment parking lot together. Marnie is very calm and so gentle around babies and children! She is super sweet and affectionate. Marnie loves cuddling with people! Everyone that has met her has fallen in love with her. She loves playing fetch with tennis balls, taking naps, going for walks, sniffing the air, and sunbathing.

She is a precious girl who loves carrying toys and stuffed animals around with her everywhere she goes! Marnie has great manners and does not bark… but she does snore! She gets along well with other bigger dogs and loves to play! Marnie would do best in a home without cats or small dogs.

One of Marnie’s favorite things to do is eat. While Marnie certainly makes a beautiful plus-size queen, her weight can be very dangerous to her health, especially as she ages. She is currently 74 pounds. We hope to find an adopter that is committed to helping Marnie lose the weight she needs to get healthy.

Her adopter and new veterinarian will need to come up with a diet plan for Marnie and encourage her to be more active so she can live a long, healthy life. Since she loves playing with other dogs, going for walks, and playing fetch, she will be easy to exercise!

Marnie’s adoption fee is only $50 right now which includes her spay, up-to-date vaccines, and microchip. Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00-6:00 and Saturdays from 10:00-6:00. Apply to adopt online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

