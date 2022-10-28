SkyView
Former RCSD deputy charged with assault after altercation with inmate

Nathan Harris, 26, former RCSD deputy charged with assault and battery
Nathan Harris, 26, former RCSD deputy charged with assault and battery(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announces the termination and arrest of a former deputy after an altercation with an inmate.

Nathan Harris, 26, is being charged with assault and battery - third degree after an incident on Oct. 24.

According to officials, around 7 p.m., Harris was taking inmates back to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center from the Richland County Courthouse when the incident occurred.

“His actions were unacceptable, and I will not tolerate this from any of my deputies,” Sheriff Lott said.

Officials say Harris and an inmate were in the pre-booking area when Harris and the inmate got into a verbal argument. During the argument, Harris shoved the inmate. The inmate was not injured.

After learning of the incident, Sheriff Lott ordered an immediate investigation by the department’s criminal investigation unit, and Harris was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

The result of the investigation was presented to the magistrate who determined that there was enough evidence to issue the warrant.

On Friday, Oct 28, Harris was let go from his job and arrested. He did turn himself in at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

“I hold my deputies to a much higher standard, and anyone who works for me should know that I will hold them accountable for any wrongdoings,” Sheriff Lott said.

