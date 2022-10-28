FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Might have to dodge some showers for Trick-or-Treating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cloudy and cool conditions continue Sunday with a few stray showers possible but the best chance for rain and even a few storms arrives just in time for Halloween.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

More clouds and cool temperatures in the 60s today with a stray shower possible.

Scattered showers and a few storms are likely Monday evening just in time for trick-or-treating.

Sunshine returns along with warmer temperatures for the start of November.

Don’t forget next weekend is when we turn the clocks back and gain an hour of sleep.

In the tropics we are watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic and Caribbean that have a low to high chance of development.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Clouds are hanging tough today across the Midlands as we continue to have moisture streaming in off the Atlantic. This extra moisture could even produce a few stray light showers or drizzle.

The clouds are also keeping temperatures on the cooler side with highs only in the middle 60s.

Monday a slow moving cold front finally slides its way across the Midlands giving us our best chance for some scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder. Unfortunately the timing for these showers looks to be from 3PM til midnight which is during trick-or-treating. Right now it does not look like a wash out but you will definitely want to be prepared just in case with the umbrella or rain jacket as you head out for Halloween.

Some clouds will linger into Tuesday morning but High pressure will begin to move over the Eastern half leading to more sunshine for the afternoon warming up our temperatures into the upper 70s.

We will have some additional clouds on Wednesday as an upper level wave moves up the Appalachian Mountains but it will still be warm with highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday and Friday look beautiful with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures in the middle 70s.

Next weekend looks dry as well with partly cloudy skies both days and highs in the upper 70s.

Also, next Saturday night is when we turn out clocks back and gain an extra hour of sleep but it will move up our sunset time to 5:26 PM Sunday night.

In the tropics there’s a weakening wave that only has a 10% chance of development south of Bermuda within the next 5 days. This system looks to dissipating quickly and will likely not be an area of concern much longer.

There’s another area north of South America that now has a 70% chance of development in the next 5 days as well. If a tropical cyclone does develop it should stay to the south and eventually head towards Central America. We will keep our eyes on these two systems.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the middle 60s. There is also a 20% chance of a passing stray shower/drizzle.

Monday: There is a 40% chance for scattered showers/storms on Halloween but it will be warmer with highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday: Morning clouds giving way to afternoon sun warming highs into the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Times of clouds and sun with warm temperatures continuing in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday: Another warm day with highs in the middle 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with more warm temperatures in the upper 70s.

