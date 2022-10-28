FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms are likely for Halloween

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More clouds and dreary weather on Sunday then scattered showers and a few thunderstorms arrive for Halloween.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

More clouds and cool conditions on Sunday with a stray shower possible.

A few showers are possible in the morning on Monday and then the chance of some thunder by the afternoon/evening on Halloween.

Then sunshine returns along with warmer temperatures for the rest of next week.

Don’t forget next weekend is when we turn the clocks back and gain an hour of sleep.

In the tropics we are watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic and Caribbean that have a low to high chance of development.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

The gloomy, cloudy weather will continue on Sunday with a slight chance for a stray shower and temperatures holding in the 60s.

For Halloween a slow moving cold front will creep its way across the Midlands giving us our best chance for some scattered showers throughout the day. Right now it even looks like we could get one or two rumbles of thunder during the afternoon but I don’t think it will be a wash out for trick-or-treating Monday night.

Some clouds will linger into Tuesday morning but High pressure will begin to move over the Eastern half of the country clearing skies out and warming up our temperatures as highs should top out in the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.

We could have some passing clouds and maybe a stray shower Wednesday as a weak upper level system tries to move our way but according to latest models it looks like our relatively dry environment of late might keep the rain away again.

Then expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the second half of next week and into the following weekend with temperatures above average in the mid to upper 70s.

Also, next Saturday night is when we turn out clocks back and gain an extra hour of sleep but it will move up our sunset time to 5:26 PM Sunday night.

In the tropics there’s a weakening wave that only has a 10% chance of development south of Bermuda within the next 5 days. This system looks to dissipating quickly and will likely not be an area of concern much longer.

There’s another area north of South America that now has a 70% chance of development in the next 5 days as well. If a tropical cyclone does develop it should stay to the south and eventually head towards Central America. We will keep our eyes on these two systems.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Rather cloudy with a stray sprinkle possible and temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the middle 60s. There is also a 20% chance of a passing stray shower.

Monday: We are up to 40% chance of scattered showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms on Halloween. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Morning clouds giving way to afternoon sun warming highs into the upper 70s.

Wednesday: More clouds than sun with warm temperatures in the mid 70s. There’s a 20% chance of a stray shower.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday: Another warm day with highs in the middle 70s under mainly sunny skies.

