FIRST ALERT WEATHER-More clouds and cooler temps for Fri/Sat; Rain showers for Sun/Mon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This weekend we are cooling off with highs in the upper 60s for Friday and Saturday with more clouds too. Showers arrive Sunday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Tonight we will have a few more clouds and temps bottoming out into the low 50s.

Friday we are in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

We see more clouds Saturday with temps again in the upper 60s.

We see mostly cloudy skies Sunday with a 30% chance of showers.

There is a chance of rain and isolated storms on Halloween.

We are watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic that have a chance of development.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

High pressure continues to rule our weather for the next couple of days. It sits to our north and keeps us dry tonight with lows in the low 50s. Expect partly cloudy skies.

Temps reach the upper 60s Friday with partly cloudy skies. The northeast wind will keep our temps below average and bring in a little moisture from the Atlantic.

The moisture increases a bit more Saturday which leads to some more clouds. There’s a low pressure system approaching from the southwest that brings more moisture as well. The high to our north is keeping the rain showers at bay.

As that high slides farther east we see more moisture coming from the west and then some on and off showers are possible for Sunday morning. Then cloudy skies and showers expected for Sunday afternoon. Chances of scattered showers are around 30%.

A cold front associated with that low pushes in overnight into Monday morning. That increases the chance of rain to 50% during the overnight and early morning. Then for Halloween we cannot rule out a few isolated storms for the afternoon. That chance is around 40%. It still looks like the early evening could have some rain showers before drier air comes in behind the front clearing thigs out.

Tuesday is a bit warmer with more sunshine. Highs are in the upper 70s. Skies are partly cloudy with a 20% chance of an isolated shower.

In the tropics there’s a wave that has a 30% chance of development north of the Dominican Republic within the next 5 days. It will likely become a subtropical system in the next few days.

There’s an area north of South America that has a 50% chance of development in the next 5 days as well. We will keep our eyes on these two systems.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 50s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with highs reaching the upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a cool afternoon in the upper 60s.

Sunday: 30% chance of a few scattered showers throughout the day, high temperatures are in the low 70s.

Monday: We have 40% chance of rain showers in the morning with a few storms by the afternoon. Highs are in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Upper 70s with partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

