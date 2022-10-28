SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Light showers continue tonight followed by scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms for Halloween

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
By Eric Zernich
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The light showers/mist will continue this evening then scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder tomorrow afternoon/evening as the kids head out for trick-or-treating.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Misty showers linger about the Midlands tonight with temperatures hovering in the upper 50s.
  • Scattered showers and a few storms for Halloween but warmer with temperatures in the 70s.
  • Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs pushing the upper 70s to near 80.
  • Clouds move back in Wednesday with a slim chance for a few stray showers.
  • Sunny and warm to end the work week with highs in the middle 70s.
  • Also next weekend is the end of Daylight Saving Time as we turn the clocks back one hour.
  • In the tropics we are watching a tropical waves in the Caribbean that has a high chance of development over the next couple days.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

The dreary and wet weather continues tonight with scattered light showers/mist hanging over the Midlands with temperatures holding in the upper 50s.

For your Halloween a slow moving cold front finally swings across the region sparking off scattered showers and some thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. These showers/storms will be hit or miss so not everyone will have the rain as the kids head out for trick-or-treating but take the umbrella and rain jackets just in case one of these showers moves over your community while you are out celebrating Halloween.

The front will push out towards the coast early Tuesday morning but we could have some clouds hanging around for the morning before sunshine returns for the afternoon warming temperatures into the upper 70s as High pressure builds back over the region.

We will have some additional clouds on Wednesday with the chance for one or two stray showers as an upper level wave moves up the Appalachian Mountains but it will still be warm with highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday and Friday look beautiful as high pressure continues to dominate our weather producing mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the middle 70s.

We will likely have partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. However, with a ENE breeze developing off the Atlantic again these is a slight chance for some light showers/drizzle during the evening hours both nights as the temperatures cool off like we expected this past weekend.

Also, next Saturday night is the end of Daylight Saving Time and we turn back our clocks one hour. This time change will move up our sunset time to 5:26 PM Sunday night.

In the tropics the wave that was of interest near Bermuda has weakened and meagered with a frontal system and no longer has the threat of any tropical development that the Hurricane Center is no longer monitoring this cluster of storms.

As for the area of storms in the Caribbean that now has a 90% chance of development in the next 2 days. If this area becomes a tropical system it will get the name Lisa but the good news is it should continue to track to the west and head for Central America and stay away from the United States.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered light showers/mist otherwise rather cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Monday: There is a 60% chance for scattered showers/storms on Halloween but it will be warmer with highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday: Morning clouds giving way to afternoon sun warming highs into the upper 70s.

Wednesday: More clouds than sun with a slim chance for a stray shower and highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday: Another warm day with highs in the middle 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with more warm temperatures in the upper 70s.

