FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Better chance of showers/drizzle for Saturday and Halloween

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve increased the chance of light rain for Saturday and the chance for rain and thunder Monday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Clouds stream into the region tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

We have a 30% chance of drizzle and showers Saturday with mid 60s for high temps.

Sunday we see a 20% chance of showers with low 70s.

Few showers for Halloween in the morning and then the chance of some thunder by the afternoon. Chance is around 50%.

In the tropics we are watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic that have a low to high chance of development.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Clouds will push into the Midlands this evening and overnight and bring a 20% chance of a few showers and drizzle to the region.

Northeast winds bring moisture from the Atlantic Saturday. This ups our chances of rain to 30% with highs in the mid 60s. Skies are cloudy throughout the day with on and off showers for the afternoon hours. Take a poncho to the Homecoming games at Benedict and USC just in case!

Sunday looks a little more dry. The chance of rain has gone down to 20%, we see mostly cloudy skies with low 70s for high temps.

Monday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers. The best chance of downpours is in the morning, then on and off showers and even some thunderstorms are possible by the evening hours. The chance of rain goes down as we head through the evening as a cold front pushes through the region. Temperatures look a little bit warmer, with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday looks drier with lows in the upper 50s Tuesday morning and highs reaching the upper 70s. There’s a system approaching Wednesday and that increases our chance of rain to 20%.

In the tropics there’s a weakening wave that only has a 20% chance of development south of Bermuda within the next 5 days. It will likely become a subtropical system in the next few days.

There’s an area north of South America that now has a 70% chance of development in the next 5 days as well. If a tropical cyclone did develop it should stay to the south and eventually head towards Central America. We will keep our eyes on these two systems.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds and a 20% chance of some drizzle. Lows are in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 30% chance for a few sprinkles and highs a touch cooler in the mid 60s.

Sunday: 20% chance of a few isolated showers throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 70s.

Monday: We have a 50% chance of scattered showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms on Halloween. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with warm temperatures in the mid 70s. There’s a 20% chance of showers.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with mostly sunny skies.

