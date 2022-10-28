SkyView
Crash on I-26 West blocks all lanes near Chapin

An accident on I-26 West blocked all lanes Friday morning near Exit 91.
An accident on I-26 West blocked all lanes Friday morning near Exit 91.(SCDOT)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 near Exit 91 blocked all westbound lanes. SCDOT said the accident happened at around 9:27 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Traffic was backed up on the highway after a crash Friday morning.
Traffic was backed up on the highway after a crash Friday morning.(SCDOT)

