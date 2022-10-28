Crash on I-26 West blocks all lanes near Chapin

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 near Exit 91 blocked all westbound lanes. SCDOT said the accident happened at around 9:27 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Traffic was backed up on the highway after a crash Friday morning. (SCDOT)

Crash; I-26 WB: 1 mi E of Exit91, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 9:27AM. https://t.co/KaW6DGtB8h | 9:29A — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) October 28, 2022

