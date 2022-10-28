Columbia firefighters put out fire at storage building

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire early Friday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at McCords Ferry Road in Eastover to find smoke coming from inside a building.

Cola-Fire responds to Eastover fire (Columbia-Richland Fire Department)

There were no reported injuries and officials say the building was being used for storage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Richland SC Fire Marshal’s Office.

Our 2nd Shift crews responded to a working fire early Friday afternoon at a property on McCords Ferry Road in Eastover.



The building was primarily being used for storage. pic.twitter.com/FXCLzyRzkp — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) October 28, 2022

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.