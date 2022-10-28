SkyView
Columbia firefighters put out fire at storage building

Cola-Fire responds to Eastover fire
Cola-Fire responds to Eastover fire(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire early Friday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at McCords Ferry Road in Eastover to find smoke coming from inside a building.

Cola-Fire responds to Eastover fire
Cola-Fire responds to Eastover fire(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)

There were no reported injuries and officials say the building was being used for storage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Richland SC Fire Marshal’s Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

