Capital Project Sales Tax on early voting ballots, residents and business owners react

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - In Lexington County a one percent sales tax hike or penny tax is on the ballot for voters and it will be used to fund a list of road improvement projects in the county.

The top priority on the list of projects and the most expensive out of all the projects will be widening Longs Pond Road from two lanes into five lanes.

The project will cost the county $64 million, but the big question is how will tax hike impact taxpayers.

The Lexington County Administrator says it will vary for each taxpayer. It depends on a person’s spending habits. WIS also spoke with some locals and business owners. Some residents seem to have mixed opinions and some confusion about the tax. Some say it’s needed to fix some major traffic problems and others say they fear it’ll be a waste of their money.

If voted on, the one percent Capital Project Sales Tax will go into effect in May of 2023 and will fund more than 100 different road improvement projects. A committee was selected to put together a list of roads, bridges, and intersections that need improvement due to increased traffic.

Cathy Mathias, a resident of Lexington County, says she would not be opposed to a sales tax hike.

“Since they built the school out there, it’s very important that they do something with the traffic,” said Cathy Mathias.

“We definitely need to improve the roads and this is a decent way to pay for it,” she said.

But another resident tells WIS that she fears it’ll take years before the projects get underway.

“I mean, I think they can get help from somewhere else. We’re working harder already with everything going up,” said Rebecca Mullinkin, another resident.

And there are also mixed opinions from local business owners like Cassie Wing of Wretched Collections.

“They’ve pushed the penny tax before and the roads are still terrible. It just seems like nothing is getting done around here,” said Cassie Wing.

“We need it and it’s hard to say no to everything. But it’s hard to get excited about it because I haven’t seen enough of the details,” said Matt O’Hara, co-owner of O’Hara’s Public House and Bakery Cafe.

“It’s a one percent sales tax and there’s a whole stack of things that it applies to or what’s exempt,” said Lynn Sturkie, Lexington County Administrator.

The tax will not apply to groceries, prescriptions, and gas, but County Administrator Lynn Sturkie says it will bring in $535 million and that is not just for Lexington County roads. Sturkie says he brought a list of funding options to the county council’s attention and the Capital Sales Tax Project was the most beneficial for residents.

“They said to hold on timeout, every option you brought to us only impacts the citizens of Lexington county. If we were to look at a transportation tax or a Capital Sales Tax, we know a certain percentage would be contributed by no county residents,” said Sturkie.

If passed by Lexington County voters the eight-year tax will begin on May 1, 2023, and end on April 30, 2031. It’s still unclear when the road work will begin, but the money for those projects will be disbursed in October of 2023.

Lexington County leaders have laid out a Capital Sales Project Tax Master Plan. The Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center will also be hosting a sales tax news conference on Nov. 1, at 9:00 a.m. on the 2500 block of Two Notch Road, where it intersects with Long Ponds Road.

