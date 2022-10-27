Winnsboro receives $500k budget earmark for downtown revitalization

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - The small town of Winnsboro in Fairfield County is set to receive half a million dollars in state funds to jump-start its downtown revitalization efforts.

The money is a part of millions of dollars in earmarks approved in this year’s state budget.

Revitalization efforts will focus on Congress Street, the main thoroughfare in the rural town of about 3,000.

Rep. Annie McDaniel, D-Fairfield, had been pushing for the funding for several years.

McDaniel, who was born and raised in Winnsboro, said constituents had been asking her to look into ways to get the town moving again, and she started reaching out to other lawmakers to secure the funds.

“We can be an example of what can happen for the small towns in the state of South Carolina,” she said.

WIS spoke to several Winnsboro natives on Wednesday who say they are thrilled about this funding.

“I’m excited, I hope it can make a big difference and I hope it’s put to good use where it needs to be put,” Susan Strausbaugh said.

They feel the town has so much untapped potential, and hope that this money helps breathe new life into downtown.

Residents say in the 1960s, business was booming in Winnsboro, and parking was scarce on the weekends.

“Growing up as a little boy, my mom would bring us to town on Saturday, and you couldn’t get downtown Winnsboro,” Bartholomew Earl Green Sr. said. “Winnsboro was hustling and bustling, we had everything we needed in this town.”

There used to be a Belk department store, a Western Auto store, and a Mack Truck plant in the area.

“It would be nice to have some mom-and-pop stores to come back,” Strausbaugh said.

Currently, vacant storefronts and boarded-up windows line the town’s main street.

Winnsboro Mayor John McMeekin said the decline accelerated when the Mack plant closed in 2002.

“When they left, it just began a slow slide down and that slide is going to stop,” he said. “We’re going to turn it around now.”

McDaniel hopes the funding will play a role in making Winnsboro one of the best rural communities in the state.

“Coming from humble beginnings here, being one that would be part of redeveloping and jump-starting Winnsboro for me, it would just be a dream come true,” she said. “Just knowing that in this position I’m able to do something to help all of my constituents here in Fairfield County, it just touches my heart and just makes me proud and happy.”

Town officials say among the top priorities for redevelopment will be adding more restaurants to the downtown area.

“This is just a beginning, and we’re going to go after more,” McMeekin said. “We want more restaurants, we want a mix of restaurants, we want as much as possible. We’re going to have a huge appetite for what we can go after.”

Several residents say they’d also like to see more entertainment and leisure spots, like bowling alleys.

“We have to go to Columbia for activities,” Green said. “There’s no activities here in Winnsboro. So bowling alleys, pool game rooms, anything that brings some life to the town, that we could have recreation. A water park. I would love to see a water park in Winnsboro.”

Strausbaugh said she would like to see the town add a gym with a pool.

According to McMeekin, one priority during the revitalization is to appeal to young people.

“They are the future, and that’s what we’re looking for, the future,” he said.

With this funding, Green said he hopes more young people will decide to find jobs in the town, and not flee for bigger cities.

“Whatever we need to have for our young people as well in this town so that when they grow up, they won’t leave this town and go away, they can stay here in Winnsboro,” he said.”

The town will be forming a committee, which will include the mayor, finance director, and town manager, to get input from the community on how to spend the $500,000.

Meetings for the community to share their hopes for the future of downtown could begin as early as next month.

McDaniel said she hopes to sponsor another budget earmark for the town in next year’s budget.

“We just want to thank those persons who were instrumental in making this happen, which will include our governor Henry McMaster, our Speaker of the House at that time, and the president of the Senate for approving these funds,” she said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.