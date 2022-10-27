SkyView
Varsity Spirit abuse scandal expands to NC with new lawsuit

(WMC)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Strom Law Firm announced a new federal lawsuit has been filed against Varsity Spirit after a survivor in Raleigh, North Carolina came forward on Thursday.

Officials said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of a young athlete who claims to have been sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a choreographer approved by Varsity Spirit and the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF).

The abuse survivor is being represented by civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers, Jessica Fickling, and Alexandra Benevento who also represent other survivors in the broadening scandal.

“At this point, we are seeing a pattern,” said Sellers. “These entities have every chance to protect their athletes from sexual predators but, until a family goes public and the information can no longer be shuffled to the side or into a file somewhere, they do nothing. It turns my stomach every time.”

According to the lawsuit, the survivor reported the abuse to coaches at Cheer Extreme Raleigh, including All Star Coach and Director Chase Burris, but nothing was ever done to stop it and the police were never notified. The lawsuit goes on to allege that Cheer Extreme coaches and administrators were often present as one of young athlete′s abusers would openly touch and caress him.

“At the end of the day, we are talking about people charged with protecting children. We must ask what these entities did to protect these children, and how this type of abuse can occur if the system is designed for protection,” said Fickling.

PREVIOUS: Cheer organization responds to new allegations brought by lawsuit

