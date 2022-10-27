SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Village Church holds its annual Fall Fest at The Farm at Ridgeway

Village Church is hosting its annual Fall Fest and you're invited.
Village Church is hosting its annual Fall Fest and you're invited.(Amy Paolucci)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -This Sunday, you have the chance to enjoy rides, a rock wall, food trucks, a prayer tent, photo booth, horses and small animals. And if all of that doesn’t get your attention - lots and lots of candy will.

Village Church is hosting its annual Fall Fest and you’re invited. Amy Paolucci is the children’s ministry director for Village Church. She joined Soda City Live to invite the public to hang out in a tranquil, yet festive setting for the evening.

Village Church will host the 18th annual Fall Fest this Sunday, October 30th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Farm at Ridgeway. That beautiful venue is located at 3248 Highway 21 in Ridgeway.

Dress in costume and enjoy the fun from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more about Village Church and the Fall Fest at the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beat-up old car serving as a barrier and a warning
Local convenience store and car wash becomes target of sharp curved intersection off Charleston Highway
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Richland County coroner identifies victim of apartment complex shooting
The new USC logo announced Wednseday.
USC announces new streamlined logo, branding to change in 2023
When deputies arrived on the scene, a man and woman were found unresponsive in a home.
Two victims found dead in Richland County house, deputies say
A white-tailed deer got inside a Kershaw, S.C. restaurant on Monday.
Oh deer! Whitetail slips and slides around inside of S.C. restaurant

Latest News

Leeza Gibbons is headed back here to her home state for her next charity gala benefiting...
Soda City Live: Leeza Gibbons return to South Carolina for Dare 2 Care
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
Soda City Live: Tokyo Joe raises money for breast cancer research
Soda City Live: Tokyo Joe raises money for breast cancer research
Columbia International University to celebrate 100th anniversary and concert featuring Grammy...
Soda City Live: Columbia International University to celebrate 100th anniversary and concert featuring Grammy award winning Gospel Artist