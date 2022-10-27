Soda City Live: Village Church holds its annual Fall Fest at The Farm at Ridgeway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -This Sunday, you have the chance to enjoy rides, a rock wall, food trucks, a prayer tent, photo booth, horses and small animals. And if all of that doesn’t get your attention - lots and lots of candy will.

Village Church is hosting its annual Fall Fest and you’re invited. Amy Paolucci is the children’s ministry director for Village Church. She joined Soda City Live to invite the public to hang out in a tranquil, yet festive setting for the evening.

Village Church will host the 18th annual Fall Fest this Sunday, October 30th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Farm at Ridgeway. That beautiful venue is located at 3248 Highway 21 in Ridgeway.

Dress in costume and enjoy the fun from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more about Village Church and the Fall Fest at the link here.

