Soda City Live: Masquerade on the river

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grab a few of your closest friends and enjoy a night with food, music, and entertainment all inspired by the culture of New Orleans without having to travel very far.

The Masquerade on the River is an event that will be happening Saturday, Oct. 29, and will be hosted by the local restaurant The Bistreaux by FLEUR De Licious with the support of the Broad River Business Alliance.

The Broad River Road area is open to growing more businesses in the area and organizations like the Broad River Business Alliance wants to encourage more businesses to come to the area.

The Bistreaux at FLEUR De Licious is a restaurant located at 2700 Broad River Road in Columbia that has Louisiana-inspired cuisine.

The Masquerade on the River will be at the restaurant from 7 p.m. until midnight.

