Soda City Live: Leeza Gibbons return to South Carolina for Dare 2 Care

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leeza Gibbons is headed back here to her home state for her next charity gala benefiting Leeza’s Care Connection. The gala fundraiser is next week.

Marti Colucci is the managing director of Leeza’s Care Connection. And Katie Sayles is the program director. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the entertainment and mission of the evening.

The Dare 2 Care charity gala benefiting Leeza’s Care Connection is Thursday, November 3rd at the R2I2 Conference Center. That’s located on Fashion Drive on the northeast side of Columbia.

Wear evening attire. Tickets are $100 and go to support family caregivers. They can be purchased at https://www.dare2careevent.com/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.