Soda City Live: Leeza Gibbons return to South Carolina for Dare 2 Care

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leeza Gibbons is headed back here to her home state for her next charity gala benefiting Leeza’s Care Connection. The gala fundraiser is next week.

Marti Colucci is the managing director of Leeza’s Care Connection. And Katie Sayles is the program director. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the entertainment and mission of the evening.

The Dare 2 Care charity gala benefiting Leeza’s Care Connection is Thursday, November 3rd at the R2I2 Conference Center. That’s located on Fashion Drive on the northeast side of Columbia.

Wear evening attire. Tickets are $100 and go to support family caregivers. They can be purchased at https://www.dare2careevent.com/.

