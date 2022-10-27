SkyView
Soda City Live: Halloween and fall-inspired attractions all on one campus

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enjoy Halloween and fall-inspired attractions for the entire family, all on one campus with Clinton Sease Farm and Deceased Farm, located in Lexington.

If you are old enough and looking for a scare, you have until Halloween Monday, Oct. 31 to head to Deceased Farms for a night of fright and fun.

But if you’re looking for something more family-friendly for little ones, the Clinton Cease Farm pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides and more may seem more your speed and the last opportunity for that is the weekend of Nov. 5.

Both attractions have tons to offer. For more details like tickets and hours of operation click here.

Tickets for Deceased Farm must be purchased in person.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

