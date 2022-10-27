Judge denies bond for man accused of tying up wife, shooting at officers in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of sparking a seven-hour standoff in a Myrtle Beach neighborhood earlier this week went before a judge on Thursday afternoon.

William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia, appeared for his bond hearing, where a judge denied bond due to the fact he was considered a flight risk and a danger to the community. He faces 14 counts of attempted murder, along with a number of other charges including kidnapping, cruelty to animals and second-degree arson.

Hodges is accused of tying up his wife at a home on Longleaf Circle for two days before she was able to escape.

Officers were first called around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Myrtle Beach Fire Station on 38th Avenue North for a report of a kidnapping and attempted murder.

According to a newly-obtained police report, the victim said she got into a verbal fight with her husband over a “rocky powder substance on the bathroom counter.”

She told police that’s when Hodges hit her in the head with a hammer at their home and told her he would kill her. Police said he then tied her to a bed and threatened to harm her if she tried to escape. She ended up escaping on Tuesday morning while he was asleep and looked for help at the fire station, according to authorities.

Myrtle Beach SWAT and Negotiations teams were then called in to help with the situation at the home on Longleaf Circle, but when they arrived, police said Hodges shot at officers from inside the home and refused to come out.

They said he fired shots on several occasions during the standoff. No one was hurt, but there was damage to some property.

Residents in the general area were told to shelter in place and neighboring homes were evacuated as officers secured the area.

After several hours of negotiations, Hodges stopped talking to officers and tear gas was deployed in the home to force him out.

“Hodges attempted to barricade windows and set a mattress on fire in the back of his home,” according to police. “After the house was on fire, he came out to the front of the home and surrendered.”

Because of the threats made during the course of the standoff, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department was on standby and ready to put the fire out immediately.

A dog inside the home died due to the fire.

Hodges was taken to a local hospital for unspecified injuries but was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday night.

Several agencies responded to assist, including the Horry County Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division, the FBI and the ATF.

During the bond hearing, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock made a statement, saying first how proud she was of her officers, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department and partner agencies and how they responded during the incident. She said because of their work, they were able to prevent the loss of human life and saved nearby properties.

Prock then went on to state that Hodges’ choices put the Myrtle Beach community and her officers in grave danger.

“Mr. Hodges chose to commit acts of violence against his family, shooting at our officers, endanger our community and burn his home,” Prock said. “I believe if he is given a choice, he will do it again and more innocent people will be put at risk.”

WMBF News took a closer look into Hodges’ criminal past and found out he has criminal cases against him that go back to 1998 in Roanoke County, Virginia.

According to the Virginia Courts Case Information website, Hodges was arrested in October 1998 on several charges including attempted murder, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Records then show he was arrested in June 2012 on charges of abduction, child abuse and neglect, use of a firearm during an abduction and pointing and brandishing a firearm.

The court website shows that while the case was going through the court system, Hodges was granted bond in November 2013 but was arrested while out on bond in August 2014. Records show he was charged with abduction, strangulation, malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and brandishing a firearm.

In the 2012 and 2014 cases, he pleaded guilty to two counts of abduction, child abuse and neglect, strangulation, malicious wounding and use of a firearm by a violent convicted felon. It’s not clear how long he was sentenced, but records show he faces 99 years of probation.

