Holly Hill man sentenced in Calhoun County murder case, victim shot in the back

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Calhoun County murder trial has ended with a life sentence.

Charles Antwan Smalls, 41, of Holly Hill was sentenced to life in prison on the charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. A three-day trial found Smalls guilty.

On July 24, 2020, the victim, Breanna Fludd, was shot in the back. Investigators said Smalls shot her on the corner of Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, located at 4848 Old State Rd.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.