Health U: Katie kicks cancer, local woman beats breast cancer while pregnant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “I was told it was fine, I was 25, I was healthy.”

For most women, doctors recommend annual mammograms starting at age 40.

But at age 25, Katie Feaster was diagnosed with breast cancer

“Honestly, the first month I cried a lot. It took a while for me to realize that cancer wasn’t the end,” says Feaster.

She was also 6 months pregnant.

“It was terrifying, I had literally just gotten to the point where I was comfortable being pregnant and then they called and told me I have cancer.”

Katie says she noticed a lump months prior to her diagnosis—and was told everything was fine.

But she decided to do another test

“They did one scan and found something that was questionable so I spent most of my pregnancy not knowing if it was stage 4 or stage 2. And then we pretty much started chemo right out the gate because it was a pretty aggressive form of cancer and they had to get things rolling.”

Katie says after more tests, things took a turn for the worst.

“We do see a spot and this would make it stage 4, and literally the whole room went dark, I was like I can handle stage 2 but stage 4?”

After months of chemo and weekly doctor’s visits, Katie said it got rough---but her faith never wavered.

“It took a lot of faith and a lot of prayer. We’ve had prayer circles and I’ve made friends through prayer warriors who just come and lay hands on me and it’s made a world of difference,” says Feaster

And her team of doctors was with her every step of the way.

Dr. Jennifer Greene is an OBGYN at Lexington Medical Center, who says Katie was a fighter.

“Most often, breast legions in the 20′s tend to be benign, so non-cancerous. But nonetheless, they can be anxiety-provoking. So we need to make sure patients like Katie have a healthcare source that they can approach to say –this is something that’s new for me and I need to know if it’s something I need to be worried about,” says Dr. Greene.

Katie says she needed that support for herself and her baby—whom she hoped would just be born healthy.

But at 33 weeks, she developed pre-eclampsia.

“It was kind of depressing because we prayed hard for 37 weeks,” says Feaster.

Those prayers didn’t go unanswered—Katie says God--just had-- another plan.

Isla Feaster was welcomed into the world on February 1st earlier this year at 5 pounds, 10 ounces.

“She was born at 35 weeks, breathing on her own, fully healthy,” says Feaster.

Today--Katie is back at home with the baby---cherishing her new role as a mom

She says this fight hasn’t been easy—but for her daughter—it’s been worth it.

“I want to be here to love her through everything. And I hope she knows that this whole fight is for her, she’s been the biggest blessing.”

And she reminds others to trust God’s plan-- and timing.

“They told me if I would have been in my first trimester, that I most likely would have miscarried. So them actually missing the cancer the first time saved her life. My little girl’s a miracle, there’s no doubt about it.”

And her cancer status---

“They removed everything, and as far as I know I’m cancer free. I’ve been very, very blessed.”

