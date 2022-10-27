SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Georgia DA urges Supreme Court to allow Graham testimony

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian annexation of any portion of Ukraine, Sept. 29, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal appeals court said Thursday, Oct. 20. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(Mariam Zuhaib | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Georgia prosecutor investigating possible illegal election interference in the 2020 election said Thursday that the Supreme Court should not stand in the way of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a grand jury.

In a filing with the high court, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said the justices should reject Graham’s plea that they block his testimony while he continues to appeal the order to appear before a special grand jury.

The panel is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.

Justice Clarence Thomas issued a temporary stay of the testimony while the court more fully considers the issue. Thomas acted on his own as the justice who handles emergency appeals from Georgia. But the entire court is expected to weigh in.

Graham has argued he is shielded from the questioning by a constitutional provision, the speech and debate clause.

Willis said lower courts already have modified the subpoena issued to Graham to foreclose questioning about protected legislative activity, including questioning on any topics related to individual investigation by the Senator into election wrongdoing in Georgia, while allowing questioning only on topics outside the boundaries of legislative activity.

Graham’s testimony, originally sought for late August, has been rescheduled to Nov. 17, according to a new subpoena that was attached to his Supreme Court filing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Richland County coroner identifies victim of apartment complex shooting
Beat-up old car serving as a barrier and a warning
Local convenience store and car wash becomes target of sharp curved intersection off Charleston Highway
Police lights generic.
Deputies locate suspected gunman in Lexington County
The new USC logo announced Wednseday.
USC announces new streamlined logo, branding to change in 2023
A white-tailed deer got inside a Kershaw, S.C. restaurant on Monday.
Oh deer! Whitetail slips and slides around inside of S.C. restaurant

Latest News

Abortion could be key issue to mobilize voters
Abortion could be key issue to mobilize voters
More than 42,000 people have cast their ballots every day since Monday, in just the second time...
What role will abortion play in mobilizing SC voters this election?
Lexington County penny tax hike on the ballot
Lexington County penny tax hike on the ballot
Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion in only debate before election
Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion in only debate before election