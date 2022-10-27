FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Cooler temperatures and higher rain chances will arrive for the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

This is the last day with highs in the 70s before several days in the 60s

This weekend will feature more cloud cover and cooler temperatures.

There is a chance of rain early in the day on Halloween.

We are watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic that have a chance of development



wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Today high pressure will build back over the Eastern half of the country, which clears out the clouds setting up mostly sunny skies again with highs in the low/mid 70s. This is the last day in the 70s until next week. Highs will settle in the 60s to end the week and into the weekend.

Friday will be another nice day with lows in the 50s to start the day and highs topping out in the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances increase Sunday and continues into Monday as another cold front swings through the region sparking off some much need shower activity.

wis (wis)

That means there is a good chance of rain for your Halloween activities.

In the tropics there’s a wave that has a 50% chance of development north of the Dominican Republic within the next 5 days.

There’s an area north of South America that has a 40% chance of development in the next 5 days as well. We will keep our eyes on these two systems.

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Thursday: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: 50% chance of showers with highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: We have 60% chance of rain showers in the morning with a few storms by the afternoon. Highs are in the mid 70s.

wis (wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.