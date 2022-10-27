SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Cooler temperatures and higher rain chances will arrive for the weekend.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • This is the last day with highs in the 70s before several days in the 60s
  • This weekend will feature more cloud cover and cooler temperatures.
  • There is a chance of rain early in the day on Halloween.
  • We are watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic that have a chance of development
wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Today high pressure will build back over the Eastern half of the country, which clears out the clouds setting up mostly sunny skies again with highs in the low/mid 70s. This is the last day in the 70s until next week. Highs will settle in the 60s to end the week and into the weekend.

Friday will be another nice day with lows in the 50s to start the day and highs topping out in the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances increase Sunday and continues into Monday as another cold front swings through the region sparking off some much need shower activity.

wis
wis(wis)

That means there is a good chance of rain for your Halloween activities.

In the tropics there’s a wave that has a 50% chance of development north of the Dominican Republic within the next 5 days.

There’s an area north of South America that has a 40% chance of development in the next 5 days as well. We will keep our eyes on these two systems.

wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Thursday: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: 50% chance of showers with highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: We have 60% chance of rain showers in the morning with a few storms by the afternoon. Highs are in the mid 70s.

wis
wis(wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new USC logo announced Wednseday.
USC announces new streamlined logo, branding to change in 2023
Beat-up old car serving as a barrier and a warning
Local convenience store and car wash becomes target of sharp curved intersection off Charleston Highway
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Richland County coroner identifies victim of apartment complex shooting
When deputies arrived on the scene, a man and woman were found unresponsive in a home.
Two victims found dead in Richland County house, deputies say
Kevin Darnell Jowers, Junior, 19
Teen suspect arrested in deadly Ripplemeyer Avenue shooting

Latest News

First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Rain moving in for Sunday and Halloween
First Alert
First Alert