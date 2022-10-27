SkyView
Father of dead infant out on bond, investigators say toxicology reports pending

Colie Dawkins
Colie Dawkins(Newberry County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The biological father of an infant that was found dead after he allegedly made threats is out on bond. Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said Colie Dawkins was released from jail on a $20,000 surety bond Wednesday.

Dawkins was arrested Monday after investigators said he made threats toward the child, Legacy, during a domestic dispute with her mother. The 38-year-old man was located after SLED was contacted and a deputy found his vehicle at around 2 a.m. in the Prosperity area of Newberry County.

Legacy was found unresponsive and attempts to revive her were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the Newberry Memorial Hospital. Dawkins was charged with unlawful conduct towards a minor.

Foster said toxicology reports for the child are still pending.

