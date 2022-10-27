SkyView
Evidence of life on Mars could be under the surface, study suggests

Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Ancient bacteria could be hidden on the surface of Mars.

Scientists, so far, have not found any proof of life on the planet, but researchers created Mars-like conditions in a lab to determine if bacteria and fungi would survive.

It turns out bacteria can survive for a least 280 million years if it was protected by the solar particles and ionizing radiation around the surface.

Researchers said Mars could have been livable billions of years ago, but it has since become like a frozen desert with temperatures 80 degrees below zero.

More on this study can be seen in Tuesday’s Astrobiology Journal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

