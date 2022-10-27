Deputies searching for missing Columbia man, has not been seen in over two weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Columbia man.

39-year-old, James Felder was last seen leaving work at Ft. Jackson Army Base on Oct. 12.

Officials say Felder has not contacted family members or returned to work since his disappearance. James is described as 6′01″ tall and around 190 pounds.

He was last seen driving a silver Chevy Impala with South Carolina tag RUP125.

RCSD is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com or call RCSD at 803-576-3000.

