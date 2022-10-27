Deputies searching for gunman in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt is underway in Lexington County Thursday.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to an area hospital.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black shirt with cutoffs. Stay tuned to our Twitter feed for updates. #LESM pic.twitter.com/md3Rlif1ra — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) October 27, 2022

