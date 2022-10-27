SkyView
Deputies searching for gunman in Lexington County

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt is underway in Lexington County Thursday.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to an area hospital.

