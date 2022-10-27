SkyView
Death at Pepsi warehouse in Columbia(Andrew Fancher)
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The PepsiCo company has confirmed the death of an employee at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse on N. Main Street.

The Columbia Police Department also confirmed the employee died on Monday, Oct. 24.

Officers say they do not suspect foul play.

A spokesperson for PepsiCo issued the following statement to WIS:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees are our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”

The employee’s name and cause of death have not been released despite several emails to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

