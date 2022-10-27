SkyView
Confederate camp responds to call for flagpole along I-85 to come down

Confederate flag raised along I-85 in Spartanburg County. Sons of Confederate Veterans say its...
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located.

A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85 near Teaberry Road.

According to Spartanburg County councilman David Britt, the flag pole violates the county’s 1999 land use ordinance.

Britt says the property owner was issued a notice because the flag pole is located on a parcel of land that does not have a “principal activity.” According to county ordinance, flags and flagpoles are considered “an accessory activity” and must be located on a parcel with a principal activity like a residence or business.

The owner has 20 days to come into compliance and take the pole down. If the owner does not comply, zoning codes will take next steps, Britt said.

Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) Camp #68 owns property on Teaberry Road where the flag was erected, according to property records.

An SCV camp in Charleston claims the flag, which was raised on Oct. 22, is the largest Confederate flag in South Carolina and its location means “tens of thousands of commuters will see it monthly.”

The Sons of Confederate Veterans released the following statement:

“In Petersburg, Virginia, the July 30th, 1864 pre-dawn stillness was shattered by a

massive explosion opening the Union attack upon Confederate defenses. The

Battle of the Crater ensued, and by the end of the day Spartanburg County lost

more men in a single day of war than she had ever before. That explosion was

underneath the 18th and 22nd South Carolina Regiments. These units, mostly

from the Upstate of South Carolina, experienced immediate and devastating

losses. At the end of the day, only 1 man answered roll call from 18th S.C.

Infantry Company A, only 2 from 22nd S.C. Infantry Company B, and only 3 from

22nd S.C. Company C.

The Adam Washington Ballenger Camp 68 of the Sons Of Confederate Veterans

recently erected a large flag pole on its property along I-85 for the purpose of

remembering and honoring those soldiers who answered the call of South

Carolina during the War Between the States and never returned. More than 250

of them were killed instantly in this one Union offense.

These soldiers, killed-in-action or missing-in-action, gave their all to their beloved

State. We remember and honor them by flying a variety of historical flags under

which they fought. This includes the flag of the State of South Carolina that flew

on the pole for the past months. Camp 68 is currently flying the Confederate

Naval Jack and will continue to alternate the flags that it flies. The Camp looks

forward to providing an array of historical flags and hopes that their presence

spurs further interest of our citizens in the rich history of Spartanburg County and

South Carolina.”

The Adam W. Ballenger Camp 68 Veterans Memorial Park

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

