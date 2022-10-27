SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Brookland Baptist NE partners with Richland Two to feed students

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brookland Baptist Church NE announced on Wednesday, Oct 26, the church has created a fund to help out Richland Two students.

Officials say the partnership will help expand the church’s already established meal fund program.

The expansion will help high school students who are in need of financial assistance for daily meals or food from the school pantry.

During the press conference Superintendent, Dr. Baron Davis was presented with a $100,000 check.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic
Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands
Ridge View football team may be forced to forfeit all wins this season
Ridge View football team appeal fails, sanctions upheld
STOCK PHOTO
Crash leaves pedestrian dead in Richland County over Halloween weekend
Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Broad St.
Minivan used in early morning attempted murder case in Sumter
FILE PHOTO
CPD searching for armed robbery suspect, urges caution when meeting online buyers

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Rain showers this evening, then dry and mild Tuesday
economic experts discuss impact of diesel fuel scarcity & rising prices
‘What you have is economic Darwinism:’ SC trucking, economic experts discuss impact of diesel fuel scarcity & rising prices
Diesel shortage alert for southeast
Diesel shortage alert for southeast
Representatives from the South Carolina Policy Council and Americans for Tax Reform hold signs...
Ballot questions posed to SC voters about amending state constitution — here’s why
Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday
Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday