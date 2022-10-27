Benedict College celebrates historic win streak, first season ever nationally ranked

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College is celebrating a historic win streak as Homecoming week is underway.

Thursday night six alumni athletes are being inducted into the Benedict College Hall of Fame during a banquet at the Doubletree by Hilton on Bush River Road. Organizers said this year’s Homecoming game against the Clark Atlanta Panthers is expected to attract thousands of supporters.

The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Charlie W. Johnson Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29. To purchase tickets, click the link here.

The Benedict Tigers have been on a historic 8-0 winning streak in Division II football. Coach Chenniss Berry led the Tigers for the first time to the #15 ranking in the American Football Coaches Association poll. Benedict College said they’re ranked third among all HBCU schools, including Division I programs.

