Another suspect in custody after being wanted for attempted murder in Sumter

Jaquante Montgomery turned himself in after being on the run for 14 days.
Jaquante Montgomery turned himself in after being on the run for 14 days.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Jaquante Montgomery has turned himself in after being on the run for 14 days.

Officials say Montgomery was wanted in connection to an attempted murder that took place on Oct. 13.

RELATED STORY: Suspects wanted for attempted murder after luring teens to home

Investigators say Montgomery and five others lured two teens to a home. One of the teens was shot multiple times and another teen was beaten.

Montgomery was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he remains until his bond hearing on early morning Friday.

The only suspect not in custody yet is 17-year-old, Chryshaun McKenzie.

Chryshaun Nerome McKenzie, 17 years old, is the only suspect not yet in custody.
Chryshaun Nerome McKenzie, 17 years old, is the only suspect not yet in custody.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

