Another suspect in custody after being wanted for attempted murder in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Jaquante Montgomery has turned himself in after being on the run for 14 days.

Officials say Montgomery was wanted in connection to an attempted murder that took place on Oct. 13.

Investigators say Montgomery and five others lured two teens to a home. One of the teens was shot multiple times and another teen was beaten.

Montgomery was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he remains until his bond hearing on early morning Friday.

The only suspect not in custody yet is 17-year-old, Chryshaun McKenzie.

