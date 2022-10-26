SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank, police say

Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.
Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.(Gardendale Police Department)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Alabama are working to track down an ATM that was stolen by thieves with the use of a forklift early Wednesday morning.

According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks, the suspects used the forklift to steal the ATM from a Regions Bank.

Banks said the theft happened around 5 a.m.

Police were able to recover the machinery used in the heist but the ATM remains missing.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin, 32 is an escapee from the Eastern State Hospital with connections to...
Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital with connection to Lexington County
When deputies arrived on the scene, a man and woman were found unresponsive in a home.
Two victims found dead in Richland County house, deputies say
Nephron has been the subject of multiple recalls impacting millions of doses of medication.
FDA writes warning to Nephron, calls response to violations ‘inadequate’
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Richland County coroner identifies victim of apartment complex shooting
SCDC food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges
SCDC food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges

Latest News

The program is on pause while a court considers a legal challenge from six Republican-led states.
Student loan debt forgiveness plan on pause for now
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Joined by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rohit Chopra, left, and Federal Trade...
With inflation sticking around, Biden targets ‘junk fees’
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5...
No US-born Black players expected in World Series, a 1st since 1950