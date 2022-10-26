Teen suspect arrested in deadly Ripplemeyer Avenue shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at North Pointe Estates.

Kevin Darnell Jowers, Jr., is charged with with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

On Aug. 23, CPD responded to Ripplemeyer Avenue after a Shotspotter alert and a 911 call about a shooting. Officers found 20-year-old Travis Sutton outside the complex with life threatening injuries.

He was taken by EMS to an area hospital and later died. CPD said they believe the shooting was a result of a previous argument between Jowers and Sutton.

DNA and ballistic evidence was retrieved from the scene with the help of a K-9 team.

CPD said Jowers was taken into custody after being located at a Springtree Dr. home on Tuesday, Oct. 25. CPD and the United States Marshal Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force made the arrest.

Jowers is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

