SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Teen suspect arrested in deadly Ripplemeyer Avenue shooting

Kevin Darnell Jowers, Junior, 19
Kevin Darnell Jowers, Junior, 19(CPD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at North Pointe Estates.

Kevin Darnell Jowers, Jr., is charged with with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

On Aug. 23, CPD responded to Ripplemeyer Avenue after a Shotspotter alert and a 911 call about a shooting. Officers found 20-year-old Travis Sutton outside the complex with life threatening injuries.

He was taken by EMS to an area hospital and later died. CPD said they believe the shooting was a result of a previous argument between Jowers and Sutton.

DNA and ballistic evidence was retrieved from the scene with the help of a K-9 team.

CPD said Jowers was taken into custody after being located at a Springtree Dr. home on Tuesday, Oct. 25. CPD and the United States Marshal Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force made the arrest.

Jowers is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE


Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin, 32 is an escapee from the Eastern State Hospital with connections to...
Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital with connection to Lexington County
When deputies arrived on the scene, a man and woman were found unresponsive in a home.
Two victims found dead in Richland County house, deputies say
Nephron has been the subject of multiple recalls impacting millions of doses of medication.
FDA writes warning to Nephron, calls response to violations ‘inadequate’
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Richland County coroner identifies victim of apartment complex shooting
SCDC food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges
SCDC food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges

Latest News

The new USC logo announced Wednseday.
USC announces new streamlined logo, branding to change in 2023
WIS First Alert Weather: Oct. 26, 2022
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER-You may have to add an umbrella to your Halloween costume as we track rain in the area to start next week.
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Isolated showers Wednesday morning, more rain moves in for the weekend