Soda City Live: Tokyo Joe raises money for breast cancer research

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Friday, enjoy music under the stars as Tokyo Joe is on stage at the Icehouse Amphitheatre in Lexington. The band is holding its second annual fundraiser for breast cancer research.

Greg Bickley is the founder of Tokyo Joe and the lead singer. He joined Soda City Live to invite viewers to be part of the night of music under the stars.

Tokyo Joe formed in 1996 and has independently released seven CDs. The group performs an average of 200 shows a year in the southeast.

Tokyo Joe’s 2nd annual Breast Cancer Research Fundraiser will feature Going Commando and Prettier than Matt. Gates at the Icehouse Amphitheater in downtown Lexington will open at 6 p.m. The show gets started at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at www.icehouseamphitheater.com.

Proceeds benefit The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Learn more about Tokyo Joe at http://tokyojoe.net/.

