SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Tokyo Joe raises money for breast cancer research

Soda City Live: Tokyo Joe raises money for breast cancer research
Soda City Live: Tokyo Joe raises money for breast cancer research(Tokyo Joe)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Friday, enjoy music under the stars as Tokyo Joe is on stage at the Icehouse Amphitheatre in Lexington. The band is holding its second annual fundraiser for breast cancer research.

Greg Bickley is the founder of Tokyo Joe and the lead singer. He joined Soda City Live to invite viewers to be part of the night of music under the stars.

Tokyo Joe formed in 1996 and has independently released seven CDs.  The group performs an average of 200 shows a year in the southeast.

Tokyo Joe’s 2nd annual Breast Cancer Research Fundraiser will feature Going Commando and Prettier than Matt. Gates at the Icehouse Amphitheater in downtown Lexington will open at 6 p.m.  The show gets started at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at www.icehouseamphitheater.com.

Proceeds benefit The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Learn more about Tokyo Joe at http://tokyojoe.net/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin, 32 is an escapee from the Eastern State Hospital with connections to...
Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital with connection to Lexington County
When deputies arrived on the scene, a man and woman were found unresponsive in a home.
Two victims found dead in Richland County house, deputies say
Nephron has been the subject of multiple recalls impacting millions of doses of medication.
FDA writes warning to Nephron, calls response to violations ‘inadequate’
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Richland County coroner identifies victim of apartment complex shooting
SCDC food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges
SCDC food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges

Latest News

Columbia International University to celebrate 100th anniversary and concert featuring Grammy...
Soda City Live: Columbia International University to celebrate 100th anniversary and concert featuring Grammy award winning Gospel Artist
This patriotic family event draws thousands annually to what has become one of the most...
Soda City Live: Let’s go rodeo!
Soda City Live: Spooky Experiments: Chilly experiments with dry ice
Soda City Live: Spooky Experiments: Chilly experiments with dry ice
Soda City Live: Spooky Experiments: Chilly experiments with dry ice
Soda City Live: Spooky Experiments: Chilly experiments with dry ice