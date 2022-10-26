SC candidates for Governor set to make campaign pushes as election day draws near

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster and former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham will meet tonight, Oct. 26, for the only gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 elections.

The Post and Courier and SCETV are hosting the debate for the gubernatorial candidates.

Henry McMaster became the 117th Governor of South Carolina on January 24, 2017. He was elected to his first full term as governor on November 6, 2018.

South Carolina hasn’t put a Democrat in the Governor’s position in nearly a quarter-century.

The debate will be shown live on SCETV, on the channel’s website, and its Facebook page, and also YouTube channel. The debate is being held between 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Both candidates are expected to have rallies across the state in the coming weeks.

