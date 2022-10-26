SkyView
Richland One awarded over $6.3 million for electric school buses

Richland One awarded over $6.3 million for electric buses
Richland One awarded over $6.3 million for electric buses(Richland One)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One is receiving $6.32 million to purchase electric buses.

The money comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition.

The program is providing funding to Richland One and multiple school districts in South Carolina. Those schools will be able to replace their existing buses with zero-emission and low-emission buses.

RELATED STORY: More kids to ride in ‘clean’ school buses, mostly electric

“Since receiving our first electric bus earlier this year, we’ve been determined to get more of them in our fleet,” said Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon.

Richland One’s Student Transportation Services Director, Rick Grisham, said his department is looking forward to getting the additional electric buses.

“These buses will be on designated state routes. We look forward to working with the South Carolina Department of Education’s Transportation Division to get them ordered and install the necessary infrastructure of the charging systems for sustainability. This is monumental for the state of South Carolina,” Rick Grisham said.

The EPA awarded the state of South Carolina over $58 million for electric buses. Some other school districts in the state that are also receiving this funding includes Orangeburg, Sumter, and Fairfield.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

