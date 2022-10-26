Richland One awarded over $6.3 million for electric school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One is receiving $6.32 million to purchase electric buses.

The money comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition.

The program is providing funding to Richland One and multiple school districts in South Carolina. Those schools will be able to replace their existing buses with zero-emission and low-emission buses.

“Since receiving our first electric bus earlier this year, we’ve been determined to get more of them in our fleet,” said Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon.

Richland One’s Student Transportation Services Director, Rick Grisham, said his department is looking forward to getting the additional electric buses.

“These buses will be on designated state routes. We look forward to working with the South Carolina Department of Education’s Transportation Division to get them ordered and install the necessary infrastructure of the charging systems for sustainability. This is monumental for the state of South Carolina,” Rick Grisham said.

The EPA awarded the state of South Carolina over $58 million for electric buses. Some other school districts in the state that are also receiving this funding includes Orangeburg, Sumter, and Fairfield.

“I am pleased to see how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is continuing to serve South Carolina in our pursuit to improve quality of life through infrastructure,” said Congressman Clyburn. “This funding will provide students with the reliable transportation they deserve while reducing climate pollution.”

