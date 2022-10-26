SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Oh deer! Whitetail slips and slides around inside of S.C. restaurant

521 Filling Station is used to heavy foot traffic in and out of the door. But hoof traffic? Not so much.
Surveillance footage from 521 Filling Station in Kershaw shows customers helping get the deer out of the eatery.
By Morgan Newell and Brad Dickerson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW, S.C. (WBTV) – A South Carolina restaurant had an unexpected patron charge through its doors earlier this week.

The owners of 521 Filling Station in Kershaw posted video surveillance footage to its Facebook page that shows a deer making its way into the eatery on Monday. 521 Filling Station is used to heavy foot traffic in and out of the door. But hoof traffic? Not so much.

”I’m in a meeting with the human resources officers and I start getting phone calls. So I step out and call and they’re like there’s a deer in the restaurant. And I said, ‘What?’ And they said, ‘There’s a deer in the restaurant!’ and I said you’re kidding me,” said co-owner Kevin Sims.

Video on the restaurant’s Facebook page shows that this situation was no joke. You can see a deer burst through the front glass door and slide right into the dining room of the restaurant.

”Came across the parking lot full head of steam. Hit the front door. Shattered glass everywhere. He slid over here and then there’s chaos,” he says.

A startled worker gets out of the way as the deer slips on the floor, knocking down chairs as it slides around the restaurant. The video shows all that chaos unfolding.

The animal eventually winds up in a booth before one of the workers got their hands on the deer and slid it across the floor and then back outside.

“He needed help to get out, so I helped him!” said Beth Truesdale, a server at the restaurant.

Truesdale cornered that deer and got it calm enough to be able to drag it out. The server showed her nerves of steel the entire time.

”I was just trying to get him. I’m a country girl it didn’t bother me,” she sa

When asked how she managed to stay so cool, calm, and collected she said it was simple. She had to get back to work.

”Servers only make $2.13 an hour. Most of them. So, I just needed him to leave so I could finish making my money,” she explained laughing.

“Never a dull moment @ THE 521,” the restaurant posted. Watch the original video below:

Never a dull moment @ THE 521

Posted by 521 Filling Station "Home of the 16oz Ribeye" on Monday, October 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin, 32 is an escapee from the Eastern State Hospital with connections to...
Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital with connection to Lexington County
When deputies arrived on the scene, a man and woman were found unresponsive in a home.
Two victims found dead in Richland County house, deputies say
Nephron has been the subject of multiple recalls impacting millions of doses of medication.
FDA writes warning to Nephron, calls response to violations ‘inadequate’
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Richland County coroner identifies victim of apartment complex shooting
SCDC food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges
SCDC food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges

Latest News

Richland One awarded over $6.3 million for electric buses
Richland One awarded over $6.3 million for electric school buses
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Rain moving in for Sunday and Halloween
COLA fire was called to the site of an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
Nine displaced in fire at Hampton Court Apartments
Rapid shelter Columbia aims to house the homeless
WATCH: Columbia holds update on Rapid Shelter, project to launch in November
Kevin Darnell Jowers, Junior, 19
Teen suspect arrested in deadly Ripplemeyer Avenue shooting