Nine displaced in fire at Hampton Court Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nine people were left displaced Wednesday after a fire according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

COLA Fire said crews were called to 1800 block of Hampton St in the afternoon. On arrival they found smoke and fire coming from the building.

Two units were reported badly damaged, another three took on smoke damage. No one was reported injured, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

