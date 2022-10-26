LR5 approves design of Irmo High School’s east wing replacement

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, Oct. 24, The Lexington-Richland School District Five Board of Trustees voted to approve the Preliminary Master Site Plan and Phase I Schematic of Irmo High School’s East Wing replacement.

The new wing will have more than 60 new classrooms, a media center, and administrative offices in a 120,000-square-foot three-story structure. An area dedicated to the history of the school, known as Pride Hall, will be re-established in the new wing also.

“It has been a priority of the Board to further enhance the reputation of Irmo High School, which is a flagship school in the district,” Board Chairwoman Jan Hammond said.

The project is expected to be completed in four phases beginning with the east wing replacement, followed by Phase 2, which will include an area for a new cafeteria student center. Phase 3 will have a small business incubator for students who have an interest in learning how to start a business. Phase 4 will focus on the improvements of the west wing.

$49 million was originally allocated by the board for the building but at the Oct. 24, meeting the board voted to add $3.5 million from the FY 2021 fund balance for a total of $52.5 million.

District administration has outlined options for the additional $3 million needed, but more specific pricing details will not be determined until the final schematic designs are completed.

“We are elated to be at this stage of the creation process for the new wing of Irmo High School,” Irmo High School Principal Dr. Kaaren Hampton said. “This new addition will not only shift the landscape of our campus but the culture of our school and community.”

The project is expected to begin in late 2023 and with an estimated cost of $55.4 million.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.