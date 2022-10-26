Local convenient store and car wash becomes target of sharp curved intersection off Charleston Highway

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local gas station and car wash owner is parking old cars outside of his business and not as decoration but as a barrier to stop other cars from crashing into his store.

The most recent crash happened in May. Surveillance video shows a car slamming into one of the gas pumps at Al’s Car Wash & Exxon Happy Mart.

The convenience store is located right off Charleston Highway in West Columbia near Cayce. The store sits right on the corner of the intersection of US-1 and has become the brunt of what the owner is calling a dangerous intersection.

What used to be a sturdy Lincoln town car is now a warning and a call for help to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Owner of Al’s Car Wash & Exxon Happy Mart, Al Murrell says he has placed this car outside of his business to offset collisions.

“One crashed into our office there. It missed all of the gas pumps but went into the office we were shut down for about a week from that one,” said Al Murrell, the owner of the convivence store.

That was back in 2018. In 2019, a driver in a stolen vehicle during a police chase crashed into the parking lot of his gas station and car wash taking out a gas pump.

He says, “We actually found part of that gas pump on top of the building later on. It hit it so hard that it just clean wiped it off the concrete.”

But the final straw for Mr. Murrell was when another car came through the parking lot knocking out all of his gas pumps---putting his business in jeopardy.

“We were 2 months without any gas dispensers and really the bad timing on that was, that was in May and that’s when the gas prices were the highest. We had sat on that delivery for two months for about 60-something days. We couldn’t sell it because we didn’t have any gas,” he said.

Murrell has also had to come out of pocket thousands of dollars in repairs.

He says, “I was just trying to close out the books for our year ending in September and I was looking at our expenses and with the insurance checks and then the money that was spent out. We spent 20 thousand dollars of my company’s money.”

But Al’s business isn’t the only victim. The intersection has been the scene of many collisions. Murrell points to a sharp curve that’s taking a lot of drivers by surprise.

“When Walmart came and bought this property up, there was just a straight road here. It was a little bit of a curve, you could probably go 70 here and not wreck,” he said.

Data from SCDOT shows 100 accidents in total and 56 people hurt dating back to 2015.

“Everybody is a little skittish, especially when we hear cars slam on breaks. If it happens while we’re here. You’ll see everybody’s head turn right over here,” said Murrell.

Now he’s looking to put in a metal barrier. That’s after the city gave him clearance too.

Murrell says the city has been trying to help as much as possible.

City leaders are working on a beautification project that’ll sit in front of AL’s store and car wash. A spokesperson from the city says it’ll have a dual purpose, but its most important objective will be safety. But first, they’ll have to get clearance from SCDOT before they can set a construction timeline.

WIS reached out to SCDOT for comment. Officials say looking into previous crash patterns revealed four drivers were under the influence, and one had a suspended license. SCDOT also told WIS that enhanced signage has been added before the curve to notify drivers of reduced speeds. That includes a flashing light on top of a 20 miles per hour curve sign.

