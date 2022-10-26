FIRST ALERT WEATHER-You may have to add an umbrella to your Halloween costume as we track rain in the area to start next week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

This week will feature daytime highs in the upper 70s

There is a slight chance of rain this morning as a front crosses the area

This weekend will feature more cloud cover and cooler temperatures.

Thee is a slight chance of rain on Halloween

We are watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic that have a chance of development

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A weak cold front on the move and will produce a slight chance for a few showers early this morning. Morning temperatures will start in the middle 50s and highs should reach the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday sees high pressure build back over the Eastern half of the country, which clears out the clouds setting up mostly sunny skies again with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday will be another nice day with lows in the 50s to start the day and highs topping out in the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances increase Sunday and continues into Monday as another cold front swings through the region sparking off some much need shower activity.

That means there is a good chance of rain for your Halloween activities.

In the tropics there’s an unorganized cluster of showers to the east of Bermuda that has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days. It is called Tropical Wave Invest 94-L. As it tracks to the west and north, we could see impacts for New England as some models have it moving inland near the coast of Maine. But it looks like conditions are not conducive for development.

There’s another wave that has a 30% chance of development north of the Dominican Republic within the next 5 days.

There’s an area north of South America that has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days as well. We will keep our eyes on all of these

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Wednesday: A few early showers, Highs are near 80.

Thursday: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s

Sunday: 50% chance of showers with highs in the upper 60s

