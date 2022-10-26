SkyView
Brookland Baptist NE creates family assistance fund for Richland Two students

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brookland Baptist Church NE announced on Wednesday, Oct 26, the church has created a fund to help out Richland Two students.

Officials say the partnership will help expand the church’s already established meal fund program.

The expansion will help high school students who are in need of financial assistance for daily meals or food from the school pantry.

During the press conference Superintendent, Dr. Baron Davis was presented with a $100,000 check.

