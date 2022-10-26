Brookland Baptist NE creates family assistance fund for Richland Two students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brookland Baptist Church NE announced on Wednesday, Oct 26, the church has created a fund to help out Richland Two students.

Officials say the partnership will help expand the church’s already established meal fund program.

The expansion will help high school students who are in need of financial assistance for daily meals or food from the school pantry.

During the press conference Superintendent, Dr. Baron Davis was presented with a $100,000 check.

“This partnership will allow the students of District Two schools to be fed a meal, and sometimes receive meal packages for the entire school year. Additionally, we will be expanding the scope to be able to provide financial assistance to families in the district when they need financial assistance to promote their child’s educational experience.”

Thankful for the continued partnership and gift from Brookland Baptist Church NE, that will allow us to increase our efforts to assist families in need. @BNE_Pastor @ChrisLeevy #communityrich #richlandtwo pic.twitter.com/QTRJsP5pJ3 — Richland School District Two (@RichlandTwo) October 26, 2022

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.