Columbia to hold update on Rapid Shelter project

Rapid shelter Columbia aims to house the homeless
Rapid shelter Columbia aims to house the homeless
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is holding an update about the Rapid Shelter construction project.

The update comes after the city announced the hiring of a Director of Homeless Services and a Homeless Services Project Manager.

The project is aimed at creating small single unit dwellings to help address homelessness in the community. It is currently scheduled for launch in Nov.

Rapid Shelter Columbia on track for November launch

New plan to address homelessness in Columbia includes shelter with tiny homes, wraparound services

WATCH: Columbia announces new homelessness initiatives, hiring of 'czar'

Organizers said the conference is planned for Wednesday at 2 p.m. at 191 Calhoun St. WIS will live stream this event on our digital platforms.

WIS First Alert Weather: Oct. 26, 2022