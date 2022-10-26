Columbia to hold update on Rapid Shelter project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is holding an update about the Rapid Shelter construction project.

The update comes after the city announced the hiring of a Director of Homeless Services and a Homeless Services Project Manager.

The project is aimed at creating small single unit dwellings to help address homelessness in the community. It is currently scheduled for launch in Nov.

RELATED COVERAGE

Rapid Shelter Columbia on track for November launch

New plan to address homelessness in Columbia includes shelter with tiny homes, wraparound services

WATCH: Columbia announces new homelessness initiatives, hiring of ‘czar’

Organizers said the conference is planned for Wednesday at 2 p.m. at 191 Calhoun St. WIS will live stream this event on our digital platforms.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.